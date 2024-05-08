WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Assesses Idea Of Turning Cody Rhodes Heel

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash thinks turning Cody Rhodes heel is a terrible idea. Rhodes might be one of the most popular WWE Superstars in recent years, but despite finishing his story at WrestleMania 40 and becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion, there have been rumblings amongst fans on if, or potentially when, he could be a heel again.

Rhodes has been a heel multiple times in his career during his first run in WWE, and his time in ROH and NJPW, but could he pull it off again? During the most recent edition of the "Kliq This" podcast, Nash stated that "The American Nightmare" is too popular and makes WWE too much money to be a bad guy.

"He doesn't need to chase yet," Nash said. "He sold a million dollars of merchandise at WrestleMania, he's clearly the hottest entity you have, and as I said in the last episode, he's the only guy that has that work ethic that the guys had in our era. He's signing two, three, four hundred belts ... it will work if you put a heel factory against him."

Many AEW fans thought Rhodes might have turned heel during his final months with the company before his departure in early 2022, with crowds even throwing his weight belt back at Rhodes as they were fully against him. Rhodes himself admitted that he was, in fact, a heel during his final stint with AEW, stating that his nuanced approach of telling the fans he would never turn heel may not have landed the way he thought it would.

