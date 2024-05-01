Cody Rhodes Addresses Possibility Of Him Turning Heel In WWE

Having defeated Roman Reigns to finish the story and become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes currently finds himself as WWE's undisputed top babyface. Despite that, it hasn't stopped questions from emerging about Rhodes turning heel somewhere down the line, or fans turning on him the same way they did towards the end of his time in AEW.

Rhodes addressed the possibility of both scenarios during a recent appearance on "Rosenberg Wrestling." The Universal Champion noted it was a tricky for him, with Rhodes acknowledging the possibility for a turn existed, while also admitting it wasn't an idea he was all that keen on.

"I think I'm lying if I say I don't think about it," Rhodes said. "The truth is, I'm so caught up in the connection that I have, whether it's the friendships bracelets I get at the shows, or just these moments you have with the kids coming full cosplay, this new generation of fan that's going to grow up and have podcasts and radio shows...I'm so invested in them, it's rare when I think outside of 'Well, what about a version of me that's hated? That's disliked, that's booed?'

"I've certainly been booed before, been booed heavily...I guess I think minimally about it. And I could...you never say never. John [Cena]'s never happened, and I think rightfully so. I think what we got there, we look back at now and realize, I was just watching him vs. Umaga the other day, you see the magic of what John was able to do. With the time I have left, contract wise, I don't see it. But again, never say never. Absolutes are the worst thing in sports entertainment and pro wrestling."

