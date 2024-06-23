The Undertaker Says Cody Rhodes Will Have Even Bigger Run In WWE, With One Difference

Cody Rhodes is currently riding high as the Undisputed WWE Champion, but The Undertaker believes that "The American Nightmare" has only scratched the surface. While speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," "The Deadman" said that Rhodes has what it takes to be a top heel in the company.

Advertisement

"I think he's doing a phenomenal job, I think he's going to have a tremendous run as a babyface but I think his bigger run will be as a heel. There's just something about Cody with me that I envision a heel... It's down the road because right now he's killing it as the babyface," he said.

Of course, Rhodes has been a heel in WWE and beyond in the past, so an eventual turn doesn't seem like a far-fetched notion. Rhodes has addressed the possibility of turning heel in WWE, admitting that it's crossed his mind. For now, though, he's focused on his current babyface run and seeing where it takes him.

Conversely, there are Hall of Famers who believe that he doesn't need to change his personality any time soon. Kevin Nash assessed the idea of Rhodes turning heel and said that he's selling tons of merchandise and working hard, so WWE should just focus on feeding bad guys to him.

Advertisement

As of this writing, it seems that Rhodes will continue to portray an underdog babyface as he has to contend with The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and recent WWE debutant Jacob Fatu have their sights set on "The American Nightmare," and they're as heelish as they come.