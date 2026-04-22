WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Shares 'Positive Yet Absurd' Health Update Regarding His Eye

A victory over Randy Orton to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship wasn't the only thing Cody Rhodes left WrestleMania 42 with. The three-time WWE Champion also came away with a pretty nasty wound to his eye, an injury he suffered earlier in the Orton match as a result of an errant Orton punch, which was then exacerbated by Orton punting Rhodes in the face during the post-match angle.

The punt resulted in Rhodes being left with his eye swollen even a day after his match with Orton, and he also required stitches to his face and four staples to close a wound in the back of Rhodes' head. Despite that, Rhodes still appeared on "Raw" sporting a nasty black eye, and a Tuesday report from Dave Meltzer revealed that Rhodes wasn't believed to have suffered a concussion, despite being in concussion protocol or a broken orbital bone.

Meltzer further indicated that both WWE and Rhodes felt they had dodged a bullet, a feeling reinforced by Rhodes on Wednesday. On his Instagram story, Rhodes provided an update regarding his eye that he received from a doctor, one that underscored just how bad things could've gotten.

"'You won't lose the eye...' has to be the most positive yet absurd thing I've ever heard in a doctor's office," Rhodes said.

Rhodes may still have his eye, his championship, and no concussion, but it's unclear whether he has clearance to return to the ring at this time. While Rhodes is expected to continue his feud with Orton, a match between the two has not been announced for Backlash, and with only three weeks to go before the PLE, it's possible Rhodes will be kept off the show in order to heal up before facing Orton again.