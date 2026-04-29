Nick Khan Teases WWE WrestleMania 44 Location: 'Wait Until You Hear The Announcement'

Next year, WWE is set to host WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the first time in history, but it seems like the company is planning on holding the 44th edition of the event in a major location. During a TKO Town Hall on Monday, WWE President Nick Khan reportedly teased, "Wait until you hear the announcement on where we're going to be for WrestleMania in 2028."

Khan provided no further clues as the location he was talking about. The audio from the meeting was acquired and published by POST Wrestling.

The location of WrestleMania has been the subject of some contention in recent years, and not just because of the announcement that the event will head to Riyadh in 2027. Originally, New Orleans was going to be the host city for WrestleMania 42, but the location was changed to Las Vegas because of the revenue that WrestleMania 41 brought in the year prior. As for WWE's plans for WrestleMania 44, fans from Canada and England have wanted their country to host the show for decades, but it remains to be seen if WWE would consider presenting WrestleMania internationally in back-to-back years.