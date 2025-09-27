Report: Sources Say They Have 'No Clue' When Indianapolis Is Getting WWE WrestleMania

After a well-received showcase to kick-off the new partnership between WWE and ESPN with its first PLE event, Wrestlepalooza, in Indianapolis, Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse, it seems Indiana fans are anticipating when the "E" will return to their turf, especially after the company's agreement was made in 2024 to host its premier PLE's, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and WrestleMania in "The Hoosier State." Unfortunately, with the latter event, it seems no one has a clue on when "The Showcase of the Immortals" will be held in Indianapolis.

According to Fightful, who spoke with officials close to the situation, it appears Indianapolis is left holding the bag, as they too are unsure when they'll get the chance to host WrestleMania, even after the positive reception of Wrestlepalooza earlier this month. As many are aware, WrestleMania 42 will be doubling down and returning to the "Sin City," Las Vegas, in April of 2026. As for WrestleMania 43, that spectacle will be held overseas in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. But what about New Orleans, which was supposed to be the original city to present WrestleMania 42? One source familiar with the details said they weren't sure how soon the springtime event will be held in "The Big Easy," noting they'll, "believe it when they see it."

Regarding SummerSlam in 2026, Minneapolis, Minnesota, will host the two-night PLE. So, based on their speculations, the soonest Indianapolis may throw "The Biggest Party of the Summer" in its backyard could be in 2027.