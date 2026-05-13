Bully Ray Reveals Why He Doesn't Think WWE Fans Have Seen The Last Of Asuka

Asuka seemed to bid goodbye to WWE on the "Raw" after Backlash, but Bully Ray thinks that fans will see more of her in the future.

Asuka lost to Iyo Sky at Backlash and hugged her opponent after the match, which she did again on WWE Raw, appearing to acknowledge her as the future. It also gave the impression that she could be leaving WWE, which Ray discussed on "Busted Open" while explaining why that may not be the case.

"I don't believe so [that it will be the last time we see Asuka in WWE]," he began. "When you said, I think she's saying goodbye, and you asked me, what do you think she could have been saying? I said, maybe she congratulated her on finally stepping up to the plate, teacher versus student, which is what we kind of got last night in the backstage segment. And then we heard the word goodbye, and we see her walk out the door with her bags. Do I think Asuka is done? No. I think you'll see Asuka one last time in the WWE. When that happens, who knows."

Ray doesn't think Asuka is a part of the latest budget cuts, where WWE reportedly asked some its stars to take a pay cut. He thinks if that was the case, like it was for The New Day, word would've got out about Asuka's contract situation.

"So, let's say that Asuka was going to be a part of these cuts for whatever reason. Her choice, like it was the New Day's choice, or not her choice, and she would be released. You would have heard something, right? It's not like they would keep Asuka quiet," said Ray.

Ray is confident that the Japanese star will return to WWE once again. Asuka appeared to pass the torch to Iyo Sky on the "Raw" after WWE Backlash, and while it was a good moment between the two, the WWE legend hoped that Asuka would pass on something else to her compatriot — her mist, which she has used to blind opponents.