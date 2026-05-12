WWE's Chelsea Green Shares Latest Health Update One Week After Heart Procedure

Last week, WWE star Chelsea Green announced that she underwent a heart procedure to treat SVT (Supraventricular tachycardia), an erratic or fast heart rhythm originating from the heart's upper chambers. Fast forward to today, May 12, she's now officially back on her feet.

"1 week post op – off bed rest!" Green wrote in a new health update. "One thing about me: sitting still is my nightmare. Thank you to everyone who called, texted, dm'd, etc. I felt very, very loved this week." Green accompanied her status with a mirror selfie and a photo showing nine bouquets of flowers, evidence of the wide support she gathered across the week.

1 week post op – off bed rest!

One thing about me: sitting still is my nightmare. Thank you to everyone who called, texted, dm'd, etc. I felt very, very loved this week 💓 pic.twitter.com/sH2pGYKb9m — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) May 12, 2026

Looking ahead, Green said she's been instructed to "take it easy" for a few more days as her heart and wounds continue to heal. Still, that hasn't stopped her from pitching ideas regarding her eventual return, which may involve fellow "WWE SmackDown" talent Tiffany Stratton.

In recent weeks, Green has teased an alliance with Stratton, who currently reigns as the WWE Women's United States Champion. Most recently, Green revealed that she called and texted Stratton messages of support ahead of her title defense against Kiana James last Friday. Stratton went on to retain her US Title on "SmackDown." Whether or not Stratton responded to Green's overtures has yet to be seen.

Green last wrestled in a triple threat bout against Lash Legend and Stratton in February, during which she sustained a broken ankle. Nevertheless, Green continued to appear on WWE television, albeit in a wheelchair, alongside her Secret Hervice member Alba Fyre. WWE later released Fyre in the aftermath of WrestleMania 42.