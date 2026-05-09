WWE's Chelsea Green Offers Health Update Following Heart Procedure

The former "longest-reigning, most dangerous, most Canadian," two-time WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green is in good spirits after undergoing a heart procedure for SVT earlier this week. A few hours after being discharged from the hospital, Green reached out to "Busted Open Radio" to report how she's feeling post-procedure, and how she's ready for her eventual comeback to the blue brand at "WWE SmackDown."

"I've got one more day of bed rest and then it's taking it easy for another week. I'm feeling good. My wounds are healing, and my heart feels heavy, and my breathing is interesting, but we're on the mend," the also former AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion said to Dave LaGreca and Nattie Neidhart before informing them that she's already called WWE and pitched some ideas for her return. "I already pitched for this week. I can call in!"

She wasn't kidding. On this week's episode of "SmackDown," Green sent a video message to the current Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton, wishing her good luck on her title defense, which she retained successfully, against Kiana James. Although she's being coy about it, the former champion is hoping to sneak into Stratton's good graces to land a future title shot and become the company's first-ever three-time United States Champion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.