Chelsea Green & Piper Niven Comment On Stablemate Alba Fyre Being Released By WWE

The Green Regime's Alba Fyre was one of the names recently announced to have parted ways with WWE. Fyre, despite recently teaming up with stable leader Chelsea Green in light of Piper Niven's injury, it seems that WWE and TKO no longer saw a future for her in the promotion. However, considering her time alongside Green and Niven, both WWE talent took to social media to share heartfelt tributes to Fyre.

"Thank you for your Hervice Slaygent A. More than a wrestling soulmate, a hetero life partner if you will. A true pioneer and soon to be remembered as one of the greatest to ever do it. Run wild my demon Pirates 4 life. At ease Slaygent," Niven posted on X, calling back to her time alongside Fyre as The Secret Hervice.

Green opted to focus on Fyre's ability instead, proclaiming that nobody saw her full potential despite her screentime.

"I know you saw bits & pieces, but trust me, there's so much more to her. She's a fearless wrestler... I'm sad to not have her on my side, but this is just the beginning for my girl.

Thank you for having my back, Slaygent A. Love you," she wrote.

It remains to be seen what creative plans there might end up being for Green and Niven when they both return from their respective injuries. However, considering that Green will have one less member of her entourage, her gimmick will likely adjust to either a solo run or perhaps a rework of the Secret Hervice.