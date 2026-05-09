Tiffany Stratton Wins First WWE Women's US Title Defense On SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton retained the Women's U.S. title over Kiana James in her first title defense on "SmackDown". Before the match, Chelsea Green recorded a video of support for Stratton. Green is recovering from a heart procedure.

They started out by exchanging side headlocks. Stratton did a handspring and followed with a clothesline. James kicked the side of Stratton's head before pulling her leg into the ringpost & then slamming her leg into it the opposite way.

James cinched in a single leg crab until Stratton was forced to roll to the outside. Stratton laid in blows and landed a handspring stunner and a dropkick. James connected with a big boot and a Death Valley Driver. James punched her in the head over and over before shoulder tackling her. Stratton sent her into the ringpost. James rolled her up, but Giulia had the ref distracted. Stratton landed Prettiest Moonsault for the win.

After the match, Giulia tried to apologize to Kiana, but she wasn't having it. Giulia lost the title after 112 days to Stratton.