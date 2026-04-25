Tiffany Stratton Defeats Giulia, Wins WWE Women's United States Title On SmackDown

Set your alarms — it's Tiffy Time once more. On Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown," Giulia put her WWE Women's United States Championship up against Stratton in a post-WrestleMania title defense, and after a strong showing from both women, Stratton managed to outpower the wily Giulia just enough to snatch a victory, and title, from the now-former champion.

Stratton established an early lead against Giulia following the opening bell, but Giulia managed to make up for the deficit following a pin combo sequence followed by a neckbreaker. Giulia extended her lead by pushing Stratton off of her perch mid-Prettiest Moonsault Ever attempt, before dumping her to the outside with a draping neckbreaker. After a steady beatdown from the champion, however, Stratton managed to come back after a double slingshot from both women. Stratton led an incredibly acrobatic comeback sequence that nearly saw her earn the victory after an accidental collision between Giulia and Kiana James, but right when Stratton was about to land the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, Giulia managed to catch her with a Rings of Saturn submission.

Stratton attempted to reverse Giulia's submission with a pin cover, but Giulia sagely released her hold. Giulia attempted to land her signature Northern Lights Bomb on the challenger, but the powerhouse Stratton fought out of Giulia's grasp to land her own signature Alabama Slam. From there, all Stratton needed was her patented Prettiest Moonsault Ever to secure the victory.

"It feels so amazing. I feel for the last couple months, I had the runner-up story," Stratton said in an entrance ramp interview with Cathy Kelly. "Tonight, I'm no longer the runner-up! I'm your new United States Women's Champion! And now, I'm going to show everybody why the WWE Universe runs on Tiffy Time!"

With this victory, Stratton has ended Giulia's second WWE Women's United States Championship reign at 113 days.