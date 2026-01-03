Giulia Defeats Chelsea Green, Regains WWE Women's US Title On SmackDown

Giulia is starting out 2026 as a two-time Women's United States Champion after defeating the first two-time champ, Chelsea Green, on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday. The pair never really stopped feuding after Green captured the title for a second time from Giulia back on November 7. The pair were accompanied to the ring by Alba Fyre and Kiana James, who would both get involved in the bout.

"The Beautiful Madness" took the fight right to Green as the bell rung, throwing her around the ring. Green got out of the ring at one point, and Giulia followed, bouncing the champion off the commentary desk. Giulia got in Fyre's face at ringside, and Green hit a suicide dive as her opponent was distracted. Giulia, however, dominated Green throughout a picture-in-picture break and got Green in a sleeper hold in the center of the ring. The pair traded strikes and Green got Giulia down with a kick. The champion went for an Unprettier, followed by a Rough Rider, but James had the referee distracted as Green went for the pin.

Giulia missed the Arrivederci Knee, and Green rolled her up. When Giulia kicked out, Green went for the top rope, but the challenger met her there and hit a butterfly suplex from the top. She followed it up with a northern lights bomb for the victory.