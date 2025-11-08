Chelsea Green Beats Giulia On WWE SmackDown, Becomes First Two-Time Women's US Champ

Chelsea Green wasn't able to stop Giulia from breaking her record for longest reign in the WWE women's US title's short history, but she was able to etch her name onto a different page. On Friday's "WWE SmackDown," the inaugural champion pinned Giulia to win the title back, becoming the first women to win it for a second time.

Green won the match with her feet on the ropes after Giulia had become distracted by Secret Hervice member Alba Fyre on the outside. Fyre had just delivered a superkick to Giulia's ally, Kiana James, who herself had interfered in the match moments before. Following the superkick, Giulia took a moment to take a swing at Fyre, which was all Green needed to roll the champion up and discreetly use the ropes for a leverage advantage. Ethan Page, reigning men's NXT North American Champion and holder of the AAA World Mixed Tag Championship alongside Green, was ringside for the match, though he didn't get involved.

Giulia's reign ends at 134 days, just barely surpassing Green's first reign of 132. It was only Giulia's third title defense during that period, meaning Green still holds the record for most title defenses, with four successful defenses in her first reign.