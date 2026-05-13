AEW's Bobby Lashley Has A Lot Of Ideas For New Hurt Syndicate Members

In WWE as The Hurt Business, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley were accompanied by Cedric Alexander, making their team a full stable with a manager instead of the setup they have as The Hurt Syndicate in AEW, where MVP is oftentimes their third member when he doesn't manage them.

The group briefly had MVP as a fourth member, but based on Lashley's comments while on "The Danny Ocean Show," the group is actively looking to fill the fourth spot.

"There's some great talent on the AEW roster that could probably fit in with us really well," he stated, singling out Kevin Knight who is currently teaming with Mike Bailey as JetSpeed. "That kid is on fire! He's young, he's impressive, he looks great in the ring! I mean, he can do it all right now."

Lashley then admitted that THS also looked at recruiting Swerve Strickland for some time, and while things didn't work in the end, they still have their eye on him.

"There's so many guys in the roster that could benefit from being with us," he added. "Another person that's there, that's getting pulled in a bunch of different angles right now is Will Ospreay."

Lashley noted that while Will Ospreay seems to be in high demand, THS should also be one of the stables vying for his attention. While Lashley has his eye on many AEW talents, he highlighted something that could be a legitimate problem for his stable.

"I think the problem that we have right now is that The Hurt Syndicate is too strong," he claimed. "If we bring those guys on there, we'd be just unstoppable!" In light of The New Day's WWE departure, Lashley proclaimed that if they end up being AEW-bound, he'll do everything he can to get them into the group.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Danny Ocean Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.