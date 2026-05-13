Bully Ray Explains What's Not Working About The Oba Femi Open Challenge On WWE Raw

Bully Ray has discussed the issues he feels exist in Oba Femi's booking in WWE since his WrestleMania 42 match.

Ray noticed that the commentators on "WWE Raw" were laughing and joking around during Oba Femi's match, and wondered if something was wrong. He feels that Femi's demeanor in the ring also suggested that things weren't right, while also questioning how a star who beats him in his Open Challenge would benefit.

"When I saw the look on Oba Femi's face, when he got in the ring, and he was walking around the ring, I said, something's up. Something's not right with the look on his face. And lo and behold, we got the segment that we did. So last night could have been a wonky night," he said on "Busted Open." "You have the Oba Femi Open Challenge, right? What is my incentive as a wrestler in the back to come out and face the guy that just retired Brock Lesnar? Oba's a big man, a strong man. He can shot put men like Otis across the ring. He's got a devastating sit-out powerbomb. He's a strong mother trucker. What's my incentive to go beat, to go face Oba? So if I go out there and I beat Oba, I can just say, 'I've beaten Oba?' Like I would love to see them tie something."

The WWE Hall of Famer pointed out that Oba Femi's challengers following his win against Brock Lesnar haven't been particularly notable, which could diminish the value of the Open Challenge.

"He beats Brock Lesnar. Great. And then what? What are we doing the Monday night after? And the Monday night after that, the Monday night after that, we're going to do an open challenge. Okay. Who are his opponents?" he said. "And you told me this list of guys, I tell you, you're fu**ing crazy."

Since initiating the Open Challenge, Femi has so far defeated Otis and Los Garza, with him dragging the latter to the ring and beating the duo in a handicap match.