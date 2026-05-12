Spoiler: Oba Femi's Latest WWE Raw Open Challenge Opponent Reportedly Revealed

The Oba Femi Open Challenge rolls on during "WWE Raw" on Monday from Knoxville, Tennessee. Last week, Femi defeated Alpha Academy's Otis in impressive fashion when he got the big man up for a Fall From Grace power bomb. A new report revealed Femi's opponent for tonight's episode.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, Los Garza, Angelo and Berto, are the next up to challenge "The Ruler." Femi took on two men at once in one of his earlier "Raw" appearances following his call-up from "WWE NXT" when he squashed both Erik and Ivar of the War Raiders.

Femi issued his open challenge a few weeks ago after defeating Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 42. He made the announcement after making short work of Grayson Waller. He said that with the current title pictures already booked, and with the lack of United States Championship open challenge thanks to a heel Trick Williams on "WWE SmackDown," he'd be opening up a challenge of his own to see just who could step up to "The Ruler."