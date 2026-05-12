Bully Ray Says Jacob Fatu Is 'In A Really Bad Spot' Following WWE Raw

Even though he came up short against Roman Reigns at WWE Backlash days ago, it seems safe to say that Jacob Fatu has largely gotten the better of the WWE World Heavyweight Champion during their short feud. Not only did Fatu dominate the match against Reigns and not only did he lay Reigns out with a post-match attack, but he punctuated it with another attack during "WWE Raw," laying waste to both Reigns and the Usos, and making it clear that Reigns would be seeing him again in short order.

And yet, Bully Ray is beginning to wonder if Fatu's momentum isn't all that it's cracked up to be. Reviewing "Raw" on "Busted Open Radio," the two-time Hall of Famer seemed rather concerned with both the credibility of Fatu's Tongan Death Grip, which Bully feels was devalued by Reigns' lack of selling for it at Backlash, and the positive reaction Reigns has received from fans, despite Reigns portraying a more heelish character. This, and Fatu not getting as big of reactions, makes Bully feel that Fatu could actually be in a bit of trouble, despite how strongly he's been portrayed.

"Jacob Fatu is in a precarious situation," Bully said. "Because I really, really listened to the people last night, and I wanted to see how are they going to react, audibly, to Roman Reigns and how is that going to affect Jacob. Jacob Fatu got one real...once he went through the curtain, he got one real reaction last night, in my opinion. And that is when he turned around at the end of the segment, once the credits were rolling, and he ran towards Roman and the Usos and steamrolled them, speared them, plowed them through the wall, the barricade."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription