Bully Ray Says Jacob Fatu Is 'In A Really Bad Spot' Following WWE Raw
Even though he came up short against Roman Reigns at WWE Backlash days ago, it seems safe to say that Jacob Fatu has largely gotten the better of the WWE World Heavyweight Champion during their short feud. Not only did Fatu dominate the match against Reigns and not only did he lay Reigns out with a post-match attack, but he punctuated it with another attack during "WWE Raw," laying waste to both Reigns and the Usos, and making it clear that Reigns would be seeing him again in short order.
And yet, Bully Ray is beginning to wonder if Fatu's momentum isn't all that it's cracked up to be. Reviewing "Raw" on "Busted Open Radio," the two-time Hall of Famer seemed rather concerned with both the credibility of Fatu's Tongan Death Grip, which Bully feels was devalued by Reigns' lack of selling for it at Backlash, and the positive reaction Reigns has received from fans, despite Reigns portraying a more heelish character. This, and Fatu not getting as big of reactions, makes Bully feel that Fatu could actually be in a bit of trouble, despite how strongly he's been portrayed.
"Jacob Fatu is in a precarious situation," Bully said. "Because I really, really listened to the people last night, and I wanted to see how are they going to react, audibly, to Roman Reigns and how is that going to affect Jacob. Jacob Fatu got one real...once he went through the curtain, he got one real reaction last night, in my opinion. And that is when he turned around at the end of the segment, once the credits were rolling, and he ran towards Roman and the Usos and steamrolled them, speared them, plowed them through the wall, the barricade."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription
Opinion: Jacob Fatu is in a really good position
Having been at this job for many years now, I have seen plenty of Bully Ray takes that have made me stop in my tracks and ponder just what on earth what he going on about. That said, the only time a Bully Ray opinion has left me as confused as this one he has on Jacob Fatu was when he rage quitted on the Wyatt Sicks eating at Whataburger right after their debut. Let's reiterate; over the past couple of days, Fatu all but defeated Roman Reigns to win a World Title, got his heat back immediately afterward, left Reigns and his goon squad laying to close out "Raw." And I am supposed to sit here and think that he's in a bad spot?!
Normally this would be the part where I'd try to see where Bully was coming from, but I can't; there is no other way to see what's going on and suggest anything other than Jacob Fatu being in a really, really good position right now. Roman Reigns is the biggest star in WWE last I checked, and Fatu isn't just hanging with him, but he's besting him time and time again other than in winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Sure, I would not expect him to beat Reigns in this feud, and the follow up could be a spot where WWE very easily drops the ball with Fatu. But right now, at this very moment? Jacob Fatu doesn't just look good; he looks great. And I don't think the crowd reacting to him either way changes that as long as they are reacting. The fact that they are, and the fact that Fatu's been booked as strong as he is tells me this is working. How anyone could suggest otherwise is beyond me.