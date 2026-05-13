WWE's Cody Rhodes Says He 'Failed' As A Wrestling Executive But Wants To Try Again

WWE's Cody Rhodes has spoken of his desire to be a part of management again, following his stint as executive vice president in AEW.

Rhodes was one of the many executive vice presidents that AEW had when the promotion was started, but he believes that his stint was a failure, having vowed never to be in management again. He recently spoke with Kit Wilson on his "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast about wanting to learn the executive side of things in WWE, and revealed that he has an itch to be part of that side of the pro wrestling business once again.

"I wanted to go to the office to see what life would be like at the office at WWE HQ. I had a career before as an executive vice president. I failed at it — but I had some success along the way, but failed, ultimately. Learned a great deal from said failure as we do. But I wanted to go, I said, 'Oh man, I'm gonna treat it like I'm going there for a job.' I'll write a sample format. I'm gonna write a full tech format, times and everything, and not a dreamer one, and put one together," he said. "I'm gonna go and share that with Bruce Prichard and the creative team, and I'm gonna sit with them. I'm gonna meet with Lee Fitting and his team. I'm gonna meet these departments and not the, 'Hi, I'm such and such,' not that. We can do that in three minutes. I'm gonna actually [say], what can I really do for you? Like, [the] community. What can I really do for you? Do I fit in anywhere? 'Cause I got the bug."

Rhodes said he went into the meeting well-equipped because he rarely goes into matches without doing his homework. He revealed that he spoke to many people in the locker room about the ideas they had, with some wrestlers offering suggestions. However, Wilson took the assignment seriously, sending Rhodes nine PDFs filled with ideas, a level of detail that surprised "The American Nightmare."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.