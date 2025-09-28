WWE's Cody Rhodes Comments On Chances Of Being 'In Triple H's Spot 10 Years From Now'

WWE's Cody Rhodes has discussed whether he would be interested in taking Paul "Triple H" Levesque's current job, and the other stars who could be in the running for the position.

Rhodes has experience in an executive role, having been an EVP in AEW, and he has also seen firsthand the role of a booker, as his father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes, held that position for a number of years. "The American Nightmare" believes that a few stars may be vying for the role if Triple H steps away, which he discussed in his recent appearance on "ESPN."

"I think there's starting to become a fight for it, and I didn't see that at first. I thought, 'Well, obviously I'm the best candidate.' I don't know if I'm actually the best; I felt like I had some experience, and I'd be interested in something like that. But also, it's very clear that CM Punk is really great at helping develop young talent. He probably has a knack for it more than anybody. Seth Rollins is a little bit more rough around the edges but would probably be an outstanding boss when it comes down to it. I'd love to throw my name in the hat. I don't know if I'm ready to do it officially yet, but I like the fact that there are the three of us, plus tons of other people. Bailey and Roman will always have a say."

Rhodes, however, stated that Triple H is currently performing excellently in his role and hopes that he continues to lead the charge for a while.

Rhodes and Rollins both have some experience training and mentoring young stars as they both run pro wrestling schools, and the duo even produced an event recently when WWE's producers couldn't make it to an event due to travel issues. Punk, meanwhile, has helped stars both in AEW, as well as in "WWE NXT," and has been tipped to even potentially replace Shawn Michaels in "NXT."