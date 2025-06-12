Cody Rhodes Recalls Producing WWE Live Event With Seth Rollins Due To Travel Issues

As veterans of the pro wrestling business, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins often pass along their knowledge to the students of their respective training schools as well as their younger peers in the WWE locker room. As revealed on the "What Do You Wanna Talk About" podcast, their expertise also came to the forefront during a moment of crisis — one that left WWE Superstars without producers heading into a WWE live event.

"I thought I would be a big baller and save the day," said Rhodes. "No commercial flights were going. They were clearly going to get delayed or canceled, so I got the crew a jet. We were heading to El Paso actually. That was the trouble. We needed to get to El Paso from Nebraska in the middle of a snowstorm, and the only way we could do it was flying private. Ultimately, WWE, thank gosh, stepped in. They covered it for me."

According to Rhodes, none of WWE's regular producers were put aboard the organized private jet.. Instead, he and Rollins filled their roles at the show in El Paso. Fellow WWE star Damian Priest attested that despite the change in environment, the locker room took Rhodes and Rollins' direction as producers very seriously during the show.

"It was a show that had a commission, so we actually had to do work," Rhodes added. "It wasn't, 'Hey, you're good, we know your match. Hey, 12 minutes.' None of that. That was all pretty much taken care of ... Love [the producers], but we had to do the show. So Seth is doing it, doing an incredible job. Obviously, that's in his future."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.