Seth Rollins Lists Aspirations For Life After WWE In-Ring Career

Seth Rollins has been in the wrestling business for over 20 years at the time of writing, a length of time that would signal retirement for some wrestlers. While Rollins shows no signs of slowing down in WWE, he did list a few things that he has in mind for himself for life after wrestling during a recent interview with "Bloomberg."

"I think my long-term future is probably still in the industry, in WWE in some capacity backstage you know? I think someone's going to have to run that place eventually after the current regime has decided they're done with it, so I like to fancy myself as someone who might be interested in that so I want to learn that side of things. That's my first love, but I do have an interest in dabbling. I've done some acting, some little bit rolls, that's not the most fun thing for me." Rollins admitted that he would love the chance to parlay he love of wrestling and football together by landing a role as commentator a Chicago Bears game, or anything in sports media, but clarified that he sees himself in WWE for a long time.

Rollins was then asked if he has ever talked to WWE or TKO about potentially becoming a member of management within the company, to which he admitted that he is closer to the end of his career than the start, but stated that he is still in his mental and physical prime. With that said, it's not like the conversations regarding life after wrestling haven't happened. "We're in the early stages of conversations about what it might look like for me in the future in an executive or creative role or whatever that may be, but again, that's in its infancy."

Please credit "Bloomberg" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.