WWE's Seth Rollins Assesses His Path Following In-Ring Retirement

As the old adage goes, all good things must come to an end at some point. For Seth Rollins, the end of his in-ring career is still far off, though that hasn't prevented him from thinking about it. During a recent interview with "The Pivot Podcast," the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion opened up about his potential post-retirement path.

According to Rollins, he is open to taking on roles in television and film, but ultimately, his heart will still lie with the professional wrestling business. "I think for me, when I start to phase out in the ring, I would probably do something behind the scenes," Rollins said. "Cody [Rhodes], he might be a Hollywood guy, I don't know. John [Cena], that's what he wants to do and he's great at it. Dwayne [Johnson], he was from the get-go. His run was short. He comes in '99, '98 maybe, he's gone 2002 to do 'Scorpion King.' He's gone [in] like four years. He's in and out. He always saw himself as The Rock, the biggest movie star on the planet now. He always saw himself taking those steps to get to that level.

"For me, I see myself more like a Triple H. I see myself as a guy who might dabble in the movies and some stuff here and there, but I see myself continuing to help the business grow as I start to age out of the in-ring process."

Backed by 20 years of experience, Rollins remains one of WWE's top stars, so much so that he recently received another opportunity to potentially regain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Elsewhere, Rollins serves as a trainer at the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, which has now earned a WWE ID designation.

