Damian Priest Survives Chaotic Finish To Become World Title No. 1 Contender On WWE Raw

While it took a wild fatal four-Way on "WWE Raw" that saw "Big" Bronson Reed interfere and run roughshod over three of the match's competitors, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest is now the No. 1 contender and will face GUNTHER in a rematch at a date to be determined. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio was lying in wait outside the ring during much of Reed's attack and looked to be in prime position to steal a win, but Priest caught him with a South of Heaven Chokeslam and scored the pinfall on his former Judgment Day stablemate.

With Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, fresh off a win in a physical battle with Reed at Crown Jewel, taking control late in the match, Reed appeared on the outside, smashing Priest and Sheamus before ultimately getting his hands on Rollins and hitting all of Sheamus, Priest, and Rollins with Tsunamis. Reed hitting his signature move on Rollins came with excessive violence, with the 340+ pounder leaping off the barricade and sending a prone Rollins through the announce table, leaving him writhing in pain.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves had set the scene for this early on, stating that there was no way Rollins could be 100% after Crown Jewel, with Graves saying he "couldn't even walk upright" when he saw him after the event. For Priest, whose run as World Heavyweight Champion lasted a respectable 118 days, a return bout against GUNTHER will mark his first shot at the title since losing it to "The Ring General" at SummerSlam in August.

