Dominik Mysterio Says This Top WWE Star Has Always Been Around To Help Him

While he claims to be a 20-year veteran of the squared circle, Dominik Mysterio is continuing to learn and improve every week while on the road with WWE. During a recent interview with the "Intoxicados Podcast," Dominik revealed one of his biggest mentors as the man whom he stood across from in his WWE debut, Seth Rollins.

"When I first got into the WWE, the first person I had a feud with was Seth Rollins. Seth is one of the best, if not the best wrestler, currently that we have on the roster," Dominik said. "So the fact that I was in there for my first match with him, he's guiding me through all these things. Still to this day, I'll go up to him and ask him certain things and he'll have answers for me. He's always one of those guys that's always been around for me."

Currently, Rollins is eyeing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship held by fellow veteran Jey Uso. Interestingly, Dominik considers Jey and brother Jimmy Uso as two other guiding figures in his wrestling career.

"I started doing tag matches against Roman and The Usos [in 2021]," he said. "It was me, my deadbeat [dad Rey Mysterio], and John Cena. I had no business being in there with five guys who are basically legends in this business. Here I am just as a white meat babyface, but they were helping me out along this whole journey."

In regards to his physical training, Dominik pointed to Jay Lethal and Lance Storm as the biggest influences, with the latter often coming in to help the current Intercontinental Champion on their scheduled days off. Dominik initially trained with Lethal in Florida, but later moved to Canada to further shape his in-ring skills with Storm.

