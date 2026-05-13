Matt Hardy Was 'Shocked' To See New Day Released By WWE, Says He Can Seem Them In AEW

Matt Hardy has shared his reaction to The New Day's WWE exit and what the future may hold for them.

Hardy said on his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast that he was surprised by their release, noting that their WWE exit signals a new way of operating under the TKO regime.

"It was definitely shocking. The New Day has been such a staple of WWE, and you think they're going to be WWE lifers," he said. "I'm surprised they didn't really try to figure out some way to make it work. You know, it's wild, too, because once again, this is a whole new era to me. This TKO era of like, you know, restructuring contracts and changing people's deals and, you know, if you're not selling X amount of merch and you're not selling X amount of tickets and, you know, we're going to scale you back because we're overpaying you or what, you know, I've never seen that."

The veteran star reiterated his shock at seeing The New Day leave, considering their time in the promotion and their influence in the locker room. Hardy, like many, believes that Kingston and Woods' next destination could be AEW, where he feels they would be a great fit in the promotion, while he also discussed the possibility of the Hardys feuding with them.

"It would certainly be a match I would like to have. I mean, right now, I mean, in theory, there could be, you know, Hardys vs. New Day. There could be Hardys vs. Motor City Machine Guns, you know, [a] couple of positives for us coming out of their shi*ty situation," he said. "As far as what is the future of the New Day? I am not sure. I could totally see it being AEW. I could see them kind of waiting around and biding their time."

Hardy is confident that the duo can make a lot of money at conventions, and they could pick and choose what they would like to do in the future.