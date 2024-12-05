Tony Khan Calls Streaming On Max Biggest Opportunity In History Of AEW

2025 is going to be a big year for All Elite Wrestling as the company will not only maintain their weekly spots on TBS and TNT, but their weekly shows will be broadcast like on MAX at the exact same time. AEW President Tony Khan was a recent guest on the "Battleground" podcast, where he emphasized the importance of the move to streaming, and how much it can benefit AEW long term.

"We have the biggest opportunity in the history of AEW since we first launched on TNT and TBS," Khan said. "This is so huge for us to be streaming on Max and simulcast."

Khan explained that it is still important to have a foothold in cable television, but given the momentum that streaming has gathered over the past decade, it would be foolish to not try and use it to their advantage. "Streaming is the future and Max is the best in class streaming platform. That's where we want AEW to be. It's been the goal for years. I've talked about it for years. It's the dream come true, and now for all the cord cutters and the people that use Max, it's going to be great to have AEW live streaming Wednesday and Saturday every week. At the same time, we're on TBS and TNT. It gives the fans multiple options to watch the show, and it definitely is going to expand our audience by a lot."

AEW have already began promoting the January 1, 2025 episode of "AEW Dynamite," which will not only be the first episode of AEW TV broadcast on MAX, but it will also be their Fight For The Fallen special, where the proceeds made from the show will be used to raise funds for Hurricane victims in Ashville, North Carolina.

