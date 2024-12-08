AEW's Jeff Jarrett Ranks This Tag Team Match Among Top 3 TNA Matches Ever

Given that he is one of the founders of the company, Jeff Jarrett has seen more matches from TNA Wrestling than most people, especially in its early stages. However, there is one match that is rapidly approaching its 20th anniversary at the time of writing that Jarrett claimed on his "My World" podcast is one of the best matches in TNA history. That match being the Six Sides of Steel Match between America's Most Wanted and Triple X from Turning Point 2004.

"I just think it's at the very top of the list," Jarrett said. "[It's] certainly the best tag match, it's probably top three...certainly top five matches in TNA history."

The match is best known for the death-defying stunt performed by Elix Skipper, who walked across the top of the cage and delivered a Hurricanrana to Chris Harris from the top to the canvas in a moment that is still replayed to this day. When asked what the reaction backstage was when Skipper executed the move perfectly, Jarrett had one response. "

Holy s**t...and again the timing of it all, and I'm not saying–no in a lot of ways I am," Jarrett exclaimed. "Chris Harris' timing...just the entire high-risk maneuver was off the charts."

Jarrett also praised the commentary of Mike Tenay and the late Don West for bringing so much energy to the moment that makes the move seem even more spectacular. However, despite being known for one of the most dangerous moves in the history of wrestling, Skipper didn't reach the heights of the other men in the match, something Jarrett believes would have been different a few years after this match.

"If Elix would have been born 10 years later," Jarrett claimed, "and he would have walked the top of a cage in...2015, 2016, 2017, he may be a World Champion today."

