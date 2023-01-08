Jeff Jarrett Comments On The Passing Of Don West

The recent passing of Don West has been reflected upon by Jeff Jarrett, who used the latest episode of his "My World" podcast to comment on his friendship with the longtime TNA/Impact Wrestling commentator. Jarrett noted that he planned to offer a more extensive episode about West that would go "through my entire history with him, the ups and the downs and everything to go with it." In his initial thoughts on West, who died on December 30 at the age of 59 following a battle with brain lymphoma, Jarrett said, "I am elated that he's no longer with us because he's out of pain."

Jarrett's co-host Conrad Thompson recalled his conversation with Jarrett after the WWE Hall of Famer had his last FaceTime call with West, in wich West responded to a question on his well-being by stating he was ready to make his maker. Thompson added the "world that he leaves behind is just not the same without him." "He set a standard for himself," Jarrett stated, adding that it "killed me the way they treated him on the way out at TNA. And he took it with the high road and with incredible integrity."

Jarrett viewed West as a charismatic figure who cared about those around him. "I think people were attracted to Don, whether consciously or subconsciously, that they knew that would lead them, walk beside them and break down walls at their place of work ... In our industry, a lot of times that's just few and far between — it's me, me, me, ego, ego, ego, out for myself. Don really was a wonderful guy."