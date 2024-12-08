Eric Bischoff Assesses Championship Potential Of WWE NXT Star Ridge Holland

Ridge Holland is arguably in the best era of his WWE career. Holland spent a few years on "WWE NXT" and "WWE NXT UK" before getting called up to "WWE SmackDown" in 2021, but after returning to "NXT" in 2023, he has noticeably improved his skills all-around.

Holland won the NXT Tag Team Championship with Andre Chase, and in some fans' eyes, the former rugby player is now due for a run with the NXT Championship. While joining "Busted Open After Dark," WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff assessed Holland's championship potential, while also discussing the current NXT Champion Trick Williams.

"Ridge, on the other hand, I talked to him for just a little bit and [he's a] tough dude. 12 years professional rugby player, I think he said. I love Australian Rules Football, rugby, I love watching it, it is amazingly tough sports, so I look at these two guys early in their careers, they've got a bright future ahead of them. But just athletically, these guys are just phenomenal athletes," Bischoff said.

Holland will be challenging Trick Williams for the NXT Championship this weekend at NXT Deadline. Bully Ray, who was also on the podcast, commented that Williams needs an opponent that brings out his maximum intensity and that Holland is the man for that role. Ray asked Bischoff if he could see Holland becoming NXT Champion.

"Absolutely. He's got the physical makeup, he's got the mental attitude, again 12 years playing rugby, you know, he's mentally tough enough, there's no question about that. Nobody knows better than you [Ray], you've got to be mentally tough as well as physically prepared and I think he is," Bischoff answered.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.