Freddie Prinze Jr. Explains Lack Of Disappointment In LA Knight Losing WWE US Title

It was a bittersweet moment for some WWE fans at Survivor Series: WarGames when LA Knight lost the WWE United States Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura. It was disappointing for Knight's 119-day reign to end, but fans have been pleased with Nakamura's new look and attitude since returning to WWE last month and look forward to seeing what Nakamura's reign will be like.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. explained on "Wrestling with Freddie" why there is a lack of disappointment in Knight's title loss.

"He never needed that belt. He didn't need it. He's too over," Prinze said. "Titles are meant to help talent look great. That's their sole function, is to help talent look great. The belt is to assist the wearer of the belt, sorry for the lack of a better term, but yeah LA Knight I never thought needed it."

Prinze stated that he feels some talent such as Kevin Owens do not need a title because they are so talented on the microphone, in the ring, and with crowd connection. He also pointed out that personal desires for a superstar need to be factored out as their title losses draw complaints.

"There's just certain guys and certain girls that are so friggin' good in every facet of the game — like MJF does not need a title," Prinze remarked. "It's awesome when they have 'em, but they can tell you stories that make you feel whatever it is they're fighting for is just as important as a world championship. You don't need a title."

