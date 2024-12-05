Freddie Prinze Jr. Raves About This WWE Star's Selling In Survivor Series Match

This past weekend at Survivor Series 2024, GUNTHER defeated Damian Priest to retain his World Heavyweight Championship, making it the second time this year he's successfully defended his title against "The Punisher." It was also the second time that Priest's former Judgment Day partner, Finn Balor, interfered and ruined his opportunity to defeat GUNTHER by delivering a Coup de Grace from the ring steps. Despite the loss, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. gave credit to Priest on "Wrestling with Freddie," for his selling and storytelling throughout the match.

"Damian Priest is freaking awesome and I won't just leave it at that. When you're watching a match, there are a lot of wrestlers out there who have awesome move sets, can really, really sell ... Damian Priest's story was the shoulder and the way he sold this shoulder pain and the way Gunther stayed on it and attacked it. This is where we get into next level wrestling, where it's not just moves in a match, but it's a real story and you can follow it ... Shawn Michaels is probably the greatest at this on both sides of it, attacking the injured limb and having the injured limb. I've never seen anybody do it better than him."

Prinze continued to praise Priest for his ability to make him believe that he was going to dethrone GUNTHER, but felt that the outside interference from Balor was unnecessary due to Priest's storyline with the Judgment Day already overstaying its welcome.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling with Freddie" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.