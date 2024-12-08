WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Recalls This Star Being Different From Everyone On The Roster

As a figure working in the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression and the early days of WWE's PG era, John "Bradshaw" Layfield had the opportunity to work with a diverse cast of characters in the WWE locker room. On a recent edition of the "Something to Wrestle" podcast, JBL recalled one of the stand-out personalities he encountered, specifically during WWE's Ruthless Aggression era.

"We didn't have internet on our phones like you do now and stuff, so guys entertained each other," JBL said. "When guys had a talent like [rapping], you want somebody to do something because you're bored, and so yeah [John] Cena did this stuff a lot backstage to entertain the guys.

"... I thought it was entertaining and it was different," JBL continued. "The thing is, like Piper always said, you can't out-hulk the Hulk. So if you come in and you're copying the main guy, you're never ever gonna make it. You're not gonna make it if you come in and you think 'I'm the next Stone Cold.' You're never going to make it ever because there's not a 'next' anything. You might have a different iteration, but you got to be different. Cena was different from everybody else on the roster. He found the niche for himself."

In October 2002, John Cena dropped his "Prototype" gimmick in favor of one now famously known as the "Doctor of Thuganomics," which frequently saw him roast his opponents through freestyle rap. According to Cena, his freestyle rapping not only translated to real-life but also ultimately saved his WWE career, as he felt that his time with the company was up shortly before that.

