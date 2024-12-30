Lex Luger Recalls Excitement For Meeting Chuck Norris At WWE Survivor Series 1994

Vince McMahon got a taste for bringing celebrities into his world with the very first WrestleMania, and he was all too eager to replicate that formula whenever an opportunity presented itself. In 1994, WWE brought in Chuck Norris for a much-hyped appearance at that year's Survivor Series.

Lex Luger, a top star in the company at the time, said Norris was one of the few people who made him starstruck, noting how excited he was to meet the actor and martial arts legend.

"I've always been such a huge Chuck Norris fan," Luger said on his "Lex Expressed" podcast. "I didn't get to shoot the breeze with him, because obviously he's Chuck Norris, but I did get to shake his hand and get to meet him. I wish we had cellphones back then because I could've got a picture with him. Big fan. Chuck was one of my favorites for sure."

At the time of Norris' WWE appearance, his TV show, "Walker, Texas Ranger," was still relatively new, adding to the buzz of his involvement. WWE promoted Norris with a series of vignettes, teasing him as a "special enforcer" in the Undertaker vs. Yokozuna casket match. Norris was impressively straightfaced during these promos, vowing to have The Undertaker's back if any chicanery took place, much like it did in the pair's previous encounter at 1994's Royal Rumble.

Norris had a moment of brief physicality during the bout, delivering a signature sidekick to Jeff Jarrett in the aisleway. Jarrett later revealed that Norris "knew how to work" and didn't hurt him with the move. Wrestling repaid Chuck Norris the favor by crossing over into his world. Both Sting and Hulk Hogan appeared in episodes of "Walker, Texas Ranger" during the show's ninth season.