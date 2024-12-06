What Does RKO Mean?

Orton's finisher surged in popularity when the element of surprise was added. Having been a heel for most his career, Orton typically attacked his opponents from behind, and the RKO's lack of set-up meant Orton could deliver his deadly finisher with no pretense and in various contexts. Over his career, the RKO has been adapted to fit various in-ring scenarios, from being a standard match-ender to an impossible counter to some of wrestling's deadliest finishers. The move's simplicity allowed for the move to be shocking, and as commentators hysterically announced that Orton had landed an "RKO out of nowhere," fans began to subscribe to the terror of a surprise strike from "The Viper."

Orton has used the RKO to claim Royal Rumble victories, 14 world championship wins, and countless victories. Despite the admitted wear the move has inflicted onto Orton's body , the Hall of Famer still regularly uses the RKO in current WWE programming, much to the delight of WWE fans across generations. Now, the RKO is recognized as one of the most iconic moves in all of wrestling, and one that has talent old and new looking over their shoulder when "The Viper" is afoot.