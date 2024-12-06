WWE Star Bayley Shares Details On Virtual Toy Drive

Like in years past, former WWE Women's Champion Bayley is giving back to her community this holiday season. As revealed on Instagram, the San Jose native is teaming with Child Advocates of Silicon Valley, a nonprofit organization that supports hundreds of foster kids, teens and young adults, specifically with the aim of providing gifts for every single foster youth they serve. To do this, Bayley is hosting a virtual and in-person toy drive.

The physical toy drive will take place somewhere in the Bay Area on Friday, December 20 from 3-5pm local time. According to Bayley, fans can bring a new, unwrapped gift for admission to the event, which includes an opportunity to meet her and join raffles for giveaways. Details on the exact location of this event will be shared on Bayley's Instagram as it draws closer.

For those unable to attend the physical toy drive, Bayley is partnering with Child Advocates of Silicon Valley for a virtual one as well in which gifts can be purchased through an Amazon Wish List. Direct donations can also be made through a form on the organization's website. As an added bonus, Bayley will be hosting an Instagram Live with special guests to promote the Ding Dong, Holiday Toy Drive. The day and time of her IG Live, as well as its lineup of guests, have yet to be announced.

Elsewhere this holiday season, Bayley finds herself in the midst of the WWE Women's United States Championship tournament, with Chelsea Green slated to be here semi-finals opponent. Should Bayley defeat Green, she will advance to the tournament finals at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.