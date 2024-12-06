Report: WWE Raw & SmackDown Set For Commentary Shake-Up

Since Joe Tessitore made his "WWE Raw" debut this past September, he's been the lead commentator on the brand alongside Wade Barrett every Monday night, whereas Michael Cole and Corey Graves have taken the lead on "WWE Smackdown." However, earlier this year it was reported that there would be a shake-up on both commentary desks come 2025 when "Raw" heads to Netflix, with Tessitore rumored to be moving to the blue brand and Cole returning to Mondays. That being said, the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" has now reported that the "Raw" announce team seems to be set, whereas "Smackdown's" team is still up in the air.

"Pat McAfee and Michael Cole will be announcing for "Raw" on Netflix. Joe Tessitore and Corey Graves were said to be announcing "SmackDown" come January a few months ago, but those in WWE this week just said that the announcement regarding SmackDown is forthcoming."

McAfee hasn't been seen at the commentary desk since August, after leaving to fulfill his duties covering college football and to maintain his hosting duties on "The Pat McAfee Show." There's also been no indication how Barrett will be involved from a commentary perspective come the new year, but it's possible "Bad News" could be a third member on either announce team or simply returns to the desk on "WWE NXT."

