AEW's Ricochet Names These Two WWE Stars As His Favorite Wrestlers

Long before he laced up his own pair of pro wrestling boots, Ricochet was a young wrestling fan, enthralled by the action he saw on his television. During a recent interview with "CHGO Sports," Ricochet revealed the two performers that particularly captivated his childhood self, and to this day.

"My favorite wrestler is The Rock. His charisma, his presence when he was out in the ring is just unmatched," Ricochet said. "But then obviously you have Rey Mysterio. He's probably my second favorite. Just seeing everything that he was able to accomplish with his size. It was really his connection with the audience, obviously it was his in-ring talent, it was his ability, it was his everything that he's got, but it was his connection with the audience that really drove him to be the guy that he is today, because of, again, how the crowd just connected with him because of what he did in the ring."

Similar to Rey Mysterio, Ricochet noted that he developed an appreciation for other in-ring performers, such as AJ Styles, Jushin Thunder Liger, and Amazing Red, who weren't the "biggest" fighters, but still managed to make a big impact. According to Ricochet, he eventually took bits and pieces from all of these wrestlers when he was forming his own character, known as "The Highlight of the Night."

In January 2016, Ricochet's career came full circle when he wrestled Mysterio in singles action for the first time for Lucha Underground. While the current AEW star ultimately lost the match, its significance stayed with him, as he later delivered an emotional thank-you to his childhood hero.

