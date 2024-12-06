Mercedes Mone Ranks AEW Full Gear Match Against Kris Statlander Among Career Faves

Carrying gold in wrestling requires a certain finesse, because every title challenge has to be different than the last. For Mercedes Mone, who went toe-to-toe with former TBS Champion Kris Statlander at Full Gear for the title last month, these two women made history, as their competitive nature drove them to a nearly 20-minute contest, just seconds away from becoming a timed draw. In her "Mone Mag," the current TBS Champion reflected on her tenth title defense, and why she calls this the "second-favorite match of her entire career."

"Kris Statlander truly impressed me. She embodies strength and determination, and I was blown away by her willpower," Mone wrote. "She brought everything she had to the ring, pulling out all the stops trying to take me down. Her tenacity was something to behold, and it's clear that she's a force to be reckoned with in the AEW women's division. While I've always said that Willow Nightingale is the heart and soul of our division, Kris is undeniably its strength. She pushed me to my limits in a way that made me appreciate her talent even more."

Despite the animosity shared in this bout, when reminiscing over this record-breaking moment, Mone noted she developed a camaraderie with Statlander, as she felt the former champion brought the best out of her and her work ethic. "The CEO" expressed that should the opportunity present itself again, she wouldn't mind picking up where they last left off. For now, Mone has other competitors to run through, as she will defend her TBS Championship for the 11th time against Anna Jay on a special edition of "AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash" in two weeks on December 18. Before that scheduled title fight, Mone will put her other title, the NJPW Strong Women's Championship, on the line against Hazuki in the main event of NJPW Strong Style Evolved on Sunday, December 15.

