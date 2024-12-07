AEW Files For Multiple Trademarks, Including One Formerly Belonging To Marvel Comics

AEW has filed for three trademarks, including one formerly held by Marvel Comics for a series of Spider Man stories in the '90s. Per USPTO, AEW filed on December 5 to trademark "Maximum Carnage," the name of a 14-part comic series centered around Spider Man's conflict with the titular villain Carnage published in 1993, as well as "Maximum Mayhem" and "Maximum Combat."

The filing only reflects that the trademark is intended to apply for entertainment purposes, specifically for wrestling on television. But there has been some speculation on social media that they could either apply to potential specials on MAX as a result of AEW's new deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, or potential match types ala "Anarchy in the Arena" or "Stadium Stampede." With regards to any trademark conflict with Marvel Comics, although it was re-released as part of a compendium as recently as 2022 and served as the primary inspiration for the 2021 Venom sequel, Marvel Entertainment held the trademark until 2004 and were later acquired by Disney in 2009. Marvel Characters Inc. has a registered trademark on "Carnage" for the purposes of print media renewed in 2021. All of AEW's filings are pending examination.

AEW's latest filings follow last month's application for "Dynamite on 34th Street," which has since been announced as a Holiday special episode of the Wednesday night show, pre-taped on December 22 to air on Christmas Day. So time will tell how and when the new prospective IPs emerge.