Rikishi Addresses WWE Star Bronson Reed's WarGames Spot, Injury

Bronson Reed notably aligned himself with the New Bloodline going into the recent Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event, but unfortunately for the Australian star, he suffered a broken ankle, and has now been indefinitely sidelined until he recovers. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently commented on the injury and gave some advice to Reed if he ever plans to take a dive off a cage again.

"That was kinda awkward to see," Rikishi said on "Off the Top." "After watching the repeat slow motion of the video, you can tell that his weight — when he landed — and he basically just kinda jumped from the top and landed on both — you know — both ankles." Rikishi noted that one of Reed's feet landed flat, while the other landed sideways, likely the moment the injury occurred.

"The technique of that for a big man is, you know, what I was taught from Jimmy — Uncle Jimmy 'Superfly' — how to splash," Rikishi recalled, describing how Jimmy Snuka would jump spread eagle, and land in a way where the sides of his knees and elbows took the brunt of the impact and not his feet or hands. Rikishi also noted how Reed dropped instead of splashed, and that there are specific techniques for big men that he didn't follow. "It would've been nice for Bronson to try that on a crash pad before, because that's a big moment, a huge moment."

