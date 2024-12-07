WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams Reflects On Early Career Work Alongside Carmelo Hayes

Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes' friendship-turned-rivalry is broadly considered one of "WWE NXT's" better stories in recent memory, with Williams going from Hayes' lackey and loyal ally into one of the brands biggest stars and the NXT Champion. Now that Williams has put himself in the position of being the face of "NXT," he's reflected on his time alongside Hayes on "The Rich Eisen Show," thanking him for being an example of how to be successful on the developmental brand.

"I'll say someone who laid a great platform for me, I can't go without saying Carmelo Hayes," Williams said. "I learned a lot by being beside, or even back and to the right, of Carmelo Hayes. When he had the main event matches for the PLE's, for the Tuesday nights, I was able to sit there and learn, build a rapport with the audience ... I was able to see what the main event scene felt like without having the pressure first."

Williams also reflected on his friendship with Hayes falling apart and explained how he didn't appreciate the "WWE Smackdown" star being jealous of his growing success. Williams felt that Hayes was only satisfied with their relationship if he was viewed as the bigger star.

"The people started chanting 'Whoop That Trick' and things was going good for me," Williams said. "I felt like the love wasn't reciprocated. So as soon as I got a taste of that, now it turns into, 'Oh, I got to break out' ... The only way we can be cool is if you in the front and I'm doing the pickup duty? Nah, that ain't right."

Williams defends his title against Ridge Holland tonight on "NXT's" Deadline PLE.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Rich Eisen Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.