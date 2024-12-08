WWE's Drew McIntyre Comments On Sami Zayn Attending College Football Game With Jey Uso

Drew McIntyre is not one for pulling his punches. The former WWE Champion can be as vicious on the microphone as he is in the ring, as his current rival Sami Zayn found out earlier today.

Zayn visited the NCAA Big XII Conference Championship game alongside his War Games teammate Jey Uso. While Zayn was clear that he "[hoped] everyone had a good time" at the game, which saw Arizona State best Iowa State, McIntyre took a stiff shot and Zayn.

"Reliable sources told me the players were saying 'ain't he little old to be a Make-A-Wish kid?'" McIntyre wrote, jokingly crediting Fightful for the scoop. McIntyre was cruelly referring to the Make-A-Wish Foundation's practice of inviting sick and dying children to visit sports events, including various WWE events over the years, even though Zayn and Uso were likely guests of the Big XII Conference.

McIntyre set his sights on Zayn the night after Survivor Series: War Games. McIntyre took Zayn out with a Claymore Kick, not seen since McIntyre's loss to CM Punk at WWE Bad Blood in October. Reports indicate that the injury to Bronson Reed, which saw him injure both ankles by jumping off the top of the War Games cage at Survivor Series, caused McIntyre's return to WWE to be hastened ever so slightly. There is no timetable for Reed's return.

Make-A-Wish and WWE's partnership has covered many decades and no wrestler has answered more Make-A-Wish wishes than John Cena, who is set to retire next year.