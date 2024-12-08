WWE's Booker T Calls Recent AEW Ratings 'A Telltale Sign, Calls Out Booking Of Athena

AEW shows have experienced an ongoing dip in viewership for the past few months, and despite the promotion securing a new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, many are doubting its future. According to Booker T on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, the ratings are an indication of where AEW will end up one of these days.

"Those ratings seem like they would be a telltale sign," Booker explained before nothing how the promotion has an abundance of talent in signed, suggesting that they should be able to get spots. "But when you don't know who they are, who they're working, why they're working — it could be very, very confusing trying to watch that show."

Booker then used the example of the Wrestle Dynasty International Women's Cup tournament — which includes stars from AEW, CMLL, ROH, and Stardom — and how it confuses the viewers who aren't familiar with all the incoming talent. "Is this AEW or is it a bunch of different groups working together? That kind of stuff."

The veteran then used Athena's run as another example, questioning why she isn't being used on the AEW roster. "I mean, she's just as good or better than anybody on that damn roster, but you want to stick her in a box and put her in Ring of Honor?"

Booker added that if he was in Tony Khan's shoes and seeing the rating drop the way they have, he would've thought about getting some help or shutting everything down. However, Khan is pleased with AEW's ratings and the quality of the shows.

