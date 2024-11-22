AEW's Tony Khan Reflects On AEW Ratings, How They Affect Him

It's no secret that both "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" have been struggling when it comes to week-to-week viewership as of late, with their numbers being significantly lower compared to this time last year. "Dynamite" has failed to eclipse over 800,000 viewers since the April 10 edition of the show, which is a drastic change from their ratings results throughout 2022 and 2023, where they were consistently hovering around the 900,000 viewer mark. AEW President Tony Khan addressed the company's ratings in a recent appearance on "Q101," stating that it's only their hardcore fanbase that usually cares about viewership, and he believes AEW has continued to thrive when going up against other sports competition each week.

"I'm not sure the average fan actually pays attention to that. I think the person watching the show typically is watching because they like the wrestling show ... I think we all sometimes think of the super fans like ourselves and we all have such nuanced opinions, and we remember what show did a rating three and a half years ago and what was on against it ... as the cable universe has changed and the streaming audience has grown, wrestling has still delivered. AEW has still delivered at a very, very high level, week in and week out, and even recently we're seeing great numbers and compared to other sports on television, AEW is putting up huge, huge numbers."

Khan also pointed out that people are continuing to cancel cable and feels that when AEW begins streaming live on MAX in January, it will make their programming available in almost twice as many homes, and he hopes to pull in some new wrestling fans.

