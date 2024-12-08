The Undertaker Explains Why He 'Never' Would Have Done Commentary In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker contemplated retirement several times in his career due to injuries. As wrestlers retire from in-ring action, they typically transition to backstage role but on occasion, WWE has used them on-camera in a non-physical role. On "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway," The Undertaker discussed why he never decided to switch to an on-screen role, specifically commentary.

"There is absolutely zero chance I would have ever went on commentary. They've got it the absolute worst," Undertaker remarked. "Funny thing is, though, what people don't realize, there were two really good places to watch the show from: either at Gorilla position next to Vince [McMahon] or go to the truck and listen to Kevin Dunn communicate to his people."

Renee Paquette and Mick Foley have spoken up about their experience doing commentary in WWE, with both deciding to step away due to McMahon regularly berating them through their headsets. "The Deadman" understood that McMahon's anger came from him caring about his product.

"I get this, and it doesn't really bother me, but when it's done it's over. Like, when the show was over, [Vince] wasn't mad at me; no one's mad at anyone," 'Taker said. "In the heat of the moment, and especially during when we were getting our tails handed to us in the ratings and everything, man, it was a little intense."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.