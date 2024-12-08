Tommy Dreamer Says AEW Needs To Do More Of This WWE Production Tactic

In light of the declining ratings all of AEW's shows are currently facing, many are trying to pinpoint the exact area where the company is lacking. According to Tommy Dreamer during an episode of "Busted Open After Dark," there's a specific point in AEW's production where Tony Khan's promotion should take a WWE approach.

"What I will say WWE always does — and this was something from Vince McMahon — never assume your audience knows or watched not only the last segment last week, remind them what they miss so they don't miss it again."

The veteran further recalled how WWE still does it today, but hides the finish which makes people want to go back and watch the shows they ended up missing. Dreamer also claimed that he even went back to watch the recent Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event because of this.

"Again, when people that I know and trust are like, 'Man, what great stories are being told,' or 'What stuff is happening is really, really cool,' I will initially go back and watch that stuff," Dreamer claimed.

Despite this, the ECW legend was still very happy with December 4's episode of "AEW Dynamite," and specifically praised the Kyle Fletcher vs. Shelton Benjamin Continental Classic match, as well as the backstage segment with The Hurt Syndicate, which he noted set the tone for a different AEW going forward.

