AEW Continental Classic Update And Standings: 12/4/2024

AEW's 2024 Continental Classic has already seen several thrilling matches, with multiple competitors earning points across "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision." On the December 4 episode of "Dynamite," both the Blue and Gold Leagues had their points landscapes changed, as Kyle Fletcher and Claudio Castagnoli took the lead in their respective brackets.

Fletcher opened the show with a first-ever match against Shelton Benjamin. "The Standard of Excellence" led the early goings of the match, but the tide shifted when Fletcher landed two Superkicks and an elbow drop for a near fall. Benjamin responded with a trio of German Suplexes, but before he had time to capitalize, Fletcher had rolled out of the ring. Benjamin attempted to lift "The Proto-Star" back into the ring, but Fletcher countered with a Sunset Flip. Fletcher earned points in a controversial manner after he grabbed the ropes to aid in his victory.

Castagnoli took on Brody King in what commentary called a "heavyweight slugfest" in "Dynamite's" main event. King, whose hand was already taped prior to the match, began to bleed from the nose bridge and the eardrum throughout the hard-hitting match. Undeterred by his injuries, King nearly got the edge over Castagnoli following a Superplex, but could not score a fall on Castagnoli. Things finally unraveled for King when Castagnoli escaped a Gonzo Bomb attempt, only to hit King with a low blow. Castagnoli executed a clean Neutralizer for the win and three dubiously-earned points in the Classic standings.

As of writing, Fletcher now leads the Blue League with six points to his name, while Benjamin tails behind with three. Current TNT Champion Daniel Garcia and AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada trail behind with one point. Castagnoli leads the Gold League with six points, while Will Ospreay and King trail behind with three points.