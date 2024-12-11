Bobby Lashley Revisits WWE Love Triangle With Lana, Rusev

AEW star Bobby Lashley's love triangle storyline with Lana (CJ Perry) and Rusev (Miro) was one of the more uncomfortable angles to watch on television and has since been criticized online. Recently Lashley sat down with "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," where he looked back on the angle and how he managed through everything while being incredibly uncomfortable himself.

"I can honestly say it was 100% Lana that was able to make me feel comfortable doing it, and then to just try to do things, to really further that whole feud. She was on top of everything," he claimed. Lashley noted that Perry would organize photographers in public to bring some more realism to the angle. "She was like, pulling me in all these different directions. And I was just like are you cool with all this? She's like, yes, because she knows acting and she's able to put herself into characters."

Lashley further described Perry as a "sweetheart" and noted that several people were hard on her backstage because she tries too much and too hard, which ends up coming off as insincere. "I think some people kind of jumped on her about it," he said. "But working with her, I think she's a sweetheart and she really helped me feel comfortable in that role. I had nothing but respect for her for going through it, because she kept it very respectful." A few years ago, Miro looked back on the angle and claimed that while Perry was dedicated to it, WWE had no endgame strategy and that it was all just to get a big pop and cause controversy.

