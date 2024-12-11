Lex Luger Calls This WWE Hall Of Famer & Member Of Samoan Dynasty A 'Show-Stopper'

Across his wrestling career, Lex Luger got into the ring with some of the biggest stars in the industry at the time, from Hulk Hogan to Bret Hart to The Undertaker. However, according to the veteran during an episode of his "Lex Expressed" podcast, one of his former rivals, Yokozuna, was known as the "Showstopper" backstage.

"He worked so hard, was such a great torch bearer for the company, I mean we called him 'The Showstopper,'" Luger recalled. "When they played that music and he came out with Mr. Fuji? Man, the show was over – that's why we called him 'Showstopper' in the back." The veteran further described Yokozuna as a "sight to behold" and explained that while he wasn't in the greatest shape, he was still surprisingly agile and the boys often called him "The Dancing Bear." "He was so big but man, he could still move around! Those island boys? Man, they are so athletic."

The Undertaker notably had similar praise about Yokozuna not too long ago, after recalling the first time he met him, and how the two went and had cocktails that same night. The "Deadman" then echoed Luger, noting how impressed everyone was when they saw the footage of the veteran during his time in Japan as Kokina Maximus, and how fast he moved in the ring, comparing him to a cat.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Lex Expressed" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.